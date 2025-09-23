Kelowna News

Middle-income rental tower proposed for Kelowna's St. Paul Street

Mass timber tower proposed

Photo: City of Kelowna The 18-storey tower is targeted towards middle-income earners.

A proposed 18-storey residential tower on St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna will be constructed using mass timber, according to applications recently submitted to city planners.

The city announced earlier this year that it was partnering with non-profit developer Housing Okanagan Foundation on the project for middle-income earners. Now a development permit and variance applications have been submitted for the property at 1428 St. Paul St.

“If completed today, it would be the tallest mass timber residential building in Canada,” according to the application from project architect Lang Wilson Practice in Architecture Culture. “The use of mass timber also offers significant reductions in embodied carbon emissions.

“This design aligns with the provincial and federal housing objectives while also incubating a building construction methodology that creates local manufacturing jobs.”

The 18-storey building will feature 221 units, and a three-storey podium with two levels of parking above one level of commercial space and bike parking. Above the podium will be 15 residential floors and a rooftop terrace for all tenants.

The plans call for 15 three-bedrooms, 30 two-bedrooms, 15 one-bedroom-plus-den units, 105 one-bedrooms and 56 studios. All unit types except the studios are adaptable.

The proposal submitted to the city is bigger than what was being discussed earlier this year. At the time, the development was to feature 149 rental suites, with 30% being offered at 20% below market rates to meet affordability needs for households in the $80,000 to $120,000 range. As development costs are paid down, more suites would become available at below market rates.

The city is providing the developer with a 65-year, non-market lease, and Housing Okanagan is using the BC Builds program to help with financing.

A building of that size currently requires 159 parking spots, but Housing Okanagan is requesting a variance for only 48. The building’s proximity to transit, fewer car owners and saving money to make the units more affordable are the reasons for the variance request.