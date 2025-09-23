Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP seek public’s help in locating missing woman

Photo: Contributed Gina Beelen, 41, has been reported missing.

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Gina Beelen, 41, was reported missing on Sept. 20 by a friend who hasn’t heard from her since June. Police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as a caucasian woman, five-foot-three, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Gina or have any information, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-57075.

You can also give information anonymously through Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.crimestoppers.net.

*a previous version of this story included information about a second missing woman, who has since been found. While the two missing woman cases were unrelated, RCMP issued the missing person notices at the same time. Castanet has now removed the information of the found woman for her privacy.