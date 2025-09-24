Kelowna News

Utility work to close portion of busy downtown Kelowna street on Thursday

Photo: Cindy White Ellis Street between Leon Avenue and Highway 97 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

A stretch of Ellis Street will be off-limits to drivers heading into and out of downtown Kelowna for much of the day Thursday.

Ellis Street will be closed from Leon Avenue to Highway 97 on Thursday, Sept. 25, for utility work. As well, the Highway 97 eastbound left turn and westbound right turn lanes onto Ellis Street will be closed. Pedestrian access will remain open for the duration of the work.

The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, but the City of Kelowna notes that work may occur outside of regular construction hours, including evenings, overnight and weekends to minimize impacts on residents.

The road closure will accommodate the installation of water service to the new Anchor Park at the corner of Ellis St. and Highway 97.

Anchor Park is being redesigned and upgraded to serve as the entry point to the city’s Cultural District. The city says the project will serve as an example for utility-friendly landscaping and will tie in naturally to the existing landscape.

The public is asked to abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing.