Kelowna News

Kelowna woman, 80, rappels down skyscraper in support of Easter Seals

Rappelling for Easter Seals

Cindy White

An 80-year-old woman was among the brave souls who rappelled down the Landmark 7 building in Kelowna as part of Easter Seals BC/Yukon’s Drop Zone fundraiser.

“It was awesome. It’s just like you’re flying. It’s so cool. Everybody should try it for their 80th,” said Linda Grover.

“I wanted to do something special for my 80th, and I think the Easter Seals is a really good fundraiser and the Easter Seals camp, I think it’s so good for all those kids.”

In Kelowna alone, Drop Zone raised at least $110,000 this year.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and all these funds go towards our camping programs and our Easter Seals House program, in addition to other programs and services that we offer,” said Dale Kilgour, director of camp and recreation programs with Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“We have hundreds of people every year getting to attend our overnight camps and family camps, and this is a huge part of how we are able to do that,” added Kilgour.

Bruce Hamilton, president and general manager of the Kelowna Rockets, was a first-time participant.

“We are all tied to community, and this is an opportunity to raise some money for the camp. Any time you get an opportunity to do something that’s good for the community, then we’re always involved,” said Hamilton.

He rappelled down alongside Brian Scanlan from Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, the presenting sponsor of the event.

“At the heart of our work is a belief that strong communities are built when we look out for one another and invest in brighter futures for families, which is exactly what Easter Seals has been doing for decades through programs like Camp Winfield and Easter Seals House,” said Emmy Pachenski, Investment Associate at Wellington-Altus.

Held across Canada each year, Drop Zone has raised more than $16 million over the past 20 years.

All donations stay in the community. People wishing to support the cause can go to dropzonebc.ca to donate or learn more.