B.C. Crown Counsel Association president calls for more prosecutors

Prosecutors 'overwhelmed'

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas asks a question of panelists participating in a discussion about street disorder at UBCM on Monday, Sept. 22.

The president of the B.C. Crown Counsel Association says the province needs to hire more prosecutors, as many lawyers are burning out while facing more complex files and a “tsunami of evidence” in offices that are short staffed.

Adam Dalrymple spoke as part of a panel about rethinking street disorder at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria on Monday — a session that also included presentations from the head of a Vancouver Island charity and the province’s chief scientific advisor for psychiatry and toxic drugs.

“Our prosecutors are overwhelmed,” Dalrymple said, addressing a ballroom packed with local government representatives.

“We’ve asked management, and we've asked the government for more resources. They have not delivered.”

He said local governments are good at getting more police officers for their community, but there hasn’t been a commensurate increase in prosecution resources from the province.

While police conduct the investigations and forward reports to prosecutors, Crown counsel must then review the collected evidence and decide if criminal charges should be laid. Charges are approved if there’s a substantial likelihood of conviction based on police evidence, and if it is in the public interest to move ahead.

Dalrymple said the amount of evidence collected by the police is growing with digital technology, which requires more time, resources and people to parse through before deciding if charges will be approved.

“One issue that we're facing right now, and we need your support with, is body-worn cameras. It's creating a whole new, if you will, tsunami of evidence that's coming in,” Dalrymple said.

He said in many communities, including Okanagan cities like Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, there aren’t enough prosecutors to meet the needs of growing populations.

“Vernon had six prosecutors 20 years ago. It's down to four now, yet the population there has increased by almost 30 per cent over the same period. That's a problem,” he said.

Mayor wants more prosecutors

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas told Castanet he was meeting with Dalrymple immediately following the panel discussion to talk about how the city can continue to press for changes to the prosecution service.

Mayors from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton have been advocating for more prosecution resources, publishing a joint op-ed ahead of UBCM calling for changes that will reduce the number of chronic repeat offenders on their streets.

Dyas said there’s about 550 prosecutors across the province — which isn’t enough.

“It should be more around 750, and about five to eight of those within our community and some in the surrounding communities in order to deal with the caseloads,” he said.

The mayor said in Kelowna, there’s 15 people who have wracked up more than 1,350 offences.

“Even though the RCMP are doing all the paperwork, the Crown prosecutors are not able to keep up,” Dyas said.

Along with an increase in prosecutors, Dalrymple said measures that will have an impact include setting up a national repository so Crown counsel can easily access warrants and court orders for individuals from outside B.C.

He said the province has done an “exemplary job” with its Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative, which has seen judges more often grant detentions, but the definition should be expanded so it can capture repeat property offenders.