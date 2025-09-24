New mentorship platform launches to support Okanagan College trades students
Supporting trades students
A new online mentorship platform is now live at Okanagan College, offering trades and apprenticeship students one-on-one support as they pursue careers in the skilled trades.
Launched this fall, the OC Trades Network connects students with industry mentors and provides access to resources, training, and networking events.
“When I think back to my early days as an apprentice, I realize how much a mentorship program would have shaped my journey,” said Danny Marques, OC’s associate dean of trades.
“Having a mentor to guide me... would have given me the confidence to grow faster, both personally and professionally.”
Marques, who holds two Red Seal certifications, is now a mentor himself through the program.
OC is inviting Red Seal tradespeople, instructors, trades employers, and senior apprentices to get involved. Mentors will receive training and resources to support their role.
“We have so many valued industry partners, and this is a new way for them to engage with our students and each other,” said Sara Cousins, OC manager of trades programs.
OC offers more than 20 trades programs across campuses in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Penticton.
