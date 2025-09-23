Kelowna News

Vintner support extended in B.C. as grape shortfall persists

Photo: Cindy White A tractor works on a vineyard in West Kelowna.

Support for vineyards recovering from the crop-killing polar vortex of 2024 has been extended another year, Wine Growers of B.C. announced Tuesday.

“Last year’s freeze was the most devastating event to hit B.C. vineyards in decades. While 2025 gave us a strong harvest, it’s simply not enough to meet the scale of pre-freeze demand,” Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food, said in a media release.

Despite a strong growing season in 2025, both the BC Grapegrowers’ Association and Wine Growers BC estimate the province remains more than 10,000 tonnes short of the wine grapes required to meet market demand.

“We’re stepping up for one more year to ensure BC’s wine industry has the stability they need to recover fully, protect jobs, and continue producing the high-quality wines British Columbia is known for," Popham said.

Temporary vintage replacement supports, first introduced in 2024 to help wineries bridge the gap in grape supply, will be extended through the 2025 production year, the not-for-profit society that represents B.C. wineries said in a media release.

This support will allow eligible wineries to craft wines in BC with grapes or juice from outside the province, complementing the 100 per cent BC wines of 2025 and sustaining consumer supply into 2026.

“This extension is a vital bridge from last year’s crisis toward a sustainable future for BC wine. Without this support, we’ve heard directly from wineries who were days away from having to lay off staff. That’s how real the pressure is,” Jeff Guignard, president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia, said.

“WGBC will always promote BC grapes first, and we remain relentlessly committed to the integrity and quality of BC VQA wines—now and in the future. Even with temporary supports extended, we’re still working to ensure industry looks local first so that every BC grape ends up on a bottle.”

Replanting is underway across the province, but it takes time for young vines to establish and deliver a full harvest. Without continued support, many wineries warned layoffs would be imminent.

Over the next several weeks, WGBC will be working closely with partners such as the BCGA, LDB, and CFIA to ensure wineries have the information and resources they need on truth-in-labelling policies for 2025, while also laying the groundwork for a coordinated industry plan for 2026.

The wine industry generates approximately $3.75 billion annually for BC and employs more than 14,000 full-time workers.

There are approximately 350 licensed grape wine wineries in British Columbia as of June 2024.