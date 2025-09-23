Kelowna News

Love for Kelowna Day this Saturday

Photo: Castanet The Kelowna Visitor Centre

A campaign launched to get locals to support tourism operators at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is back for a sixth year in Kelowna.

Love for Kelowna Day returns on Saturday, September 27, which also happens to be World Tourism Day. The aim is to shine a spotlight on the diverse tourism experiences in the city.

“Love for Kelowna Day was first launched to lift the community up during challenging times, and it has since grown into an annual tradition that celebrates community, local tourism businesses, and everything that makes our region so special,” stated Tourism Kelowna in a news release.

“A strong visitor economy stems from a strong local foundation,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, president & CEO of Tourism Kelowna. “While visitors help spark growth, it is the local residents who keep the economy moving year-round, showcasing the city to visiting friends and family, attending major events, and returning again and again to neighbourhood favourites.”

More than a dozen local businesses are offering special packages and promotions this week and on Love for Kelowna Day.

The event is a celebration of the entire Central Okanagan. Tourism representatives from Peachland, West Kelowna, and Lake Country will be on-site at the Kelowna Visitor Centre on Saturday to encourage exploration of new corners of the region. Love for Kelowna apparel will be 20% off and guests can enter to win a gift basket valued at $140.

Members of the public are encouraged to go online to share their favourite spots for sights, experiences, food and beverages, for a chance to win a prize pack worth more than $800.

More details are available through the Tourism Kelowna website.