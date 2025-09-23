Kelowna News

Woman spots four bears on evening walk along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

Cindy White

Kokanee salmon are spawning along the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna. That means it’s time to ramp up your bear awareness.

Jennifer Gartner came across four bears – two large and two small– while out for a walk on Sunday evening.

“There are signs posted but it was really shocking to see them out in the open just on the main trail systems,” she said.

It was the first time she had encountered a bear in 10 years of using the trail, but it’s not unusual to come across them this time of year.

“Salmon spawning season is their favourite time of year,” said WildSafeBC community coordinator Breanna Scott.

Usually, she says bears forage nocturnally, so it’s more likely to see them in the early morning or late at night. “But around fall and salmon spawning season, especially when they’re trying to get those calories up, we’re going to see them in the middle of the day more, and especially around the creek.”

This has been a good summer for berries — another major food source — but salmon are critical for bears as they fatten up ahead of winter.

“They’re not really going to care too much when there’s food, that there’s people around. They’re just going to go for the food,” said Scott. “So, sometimes, we might just see them hanging out by the water and totally ignoring us.”

She noted that they often have to cross the trails to get to the water. That’s when there’s a greater chance of human-wildlife conflict.

"We definitely want to be a little more vigilant. You don’t want to be hiking or running on this trail with headphones, especially by yourself. You don’t want to be just zoning out. You want to be listening to your surroundings, looking for signs, especially scat.”

Scott said if you do encounter a bear, make yourself look big, speak firmly to the bear and back away slowly.

She also reminds people to be especially vigilant to keep their garbage secure this time of year. Bears can smell strong odours from over a kilometre away, according to WildSafeBC.

Click here for more tips to keep yourself and wildlife safe this fall and all year round.