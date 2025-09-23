Kelowna News

'A magical year': Okanagan farmers enjoying one of the best crops in decades

Rob Gibson

Fall in the Okanagan is arriving, and that means farmers are busy harvesting the last of their crops.

By all accounts, this growing season has been one of the best in decades.

According to Adrian Arts, BC Tree Fruit Growers Association executive director and a cherry farmer, it was a tremendous year.

"The crop's been amazing. We've had the largest cherry crop in our province's history. Don't have the actual numbers yet, but it was phenomenal," says Arts.



Farmers have been fighting an uphill battle in recent years, with cold snaps in the winter and heat domes in the summer, but according to Jennay Oliver with Paynter's Fruit Market, this summer couldn't have been better.

"Things have been very good. But yes, knock on wood and we've got seven weeks left for our season. We're open here until November 10, but it's been the best growing season I've ever seen."

Oliver says it was so good that her team has had to work extra hard just to keep up, "every tree that we have out here had a crop on it. All of our ground crops did really well."

Oliver says, like many farmers, they typically have to diversify, but this year everything grew and they have had to scramble to pick it all.

"We are still trying to get the crops off. We still have crops hanging on the trees."

Oliver's family has been farming for generations now and she can't recall a season this good, not just for crops but tourism as well.

"We had a fire that shut down the highway for only a day, which was good. Every other summer for the past five years, there has been something huge that has happened in August, usually," Oliver says.

Lake Country farmer Al Gatzke, owner of Gatzke's Farm Market, says everything came together at the right time.

"It's been a magical year. It's been decades since we've had a year like this. A combination of weather patterns that supported the growth of great quality fruit, the warm spring, that allowed the fruit to set. The atmosphere with tourists and our customers wanting to buy Canadian produce. Everything has just come together, and it's been a great year. It's been a long time since we've seen something like this," says Gatzke.

While some farmers are still trying to get their crops in, others like Gatzke have started putting their fields to bed and they hope we get a decent winter with enough snow cover to protect the root systems and provide plenty of water for next spring.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, B.C. is in for a mild and wet winter. If that moisture falls as snow, we could be in for another bumper tree fruit crop next year, too.