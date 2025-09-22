Kelowna News
Two Kelowna youth arrested after 7 vehicles vandalized
Cars smashed, arrests made
Photo: Jim Mitchell
Arrests have been made in connection to a rash of vehicle vandalism in Kelowna's Landmark District.
Two youths have been arrested after several vehicles were damaged in the Landmark District over the weekend.
Kelowna RCMP say a total of seven vehicles were damaged.
Photos sent to Castanet News show a Modo car-sharing vehicle with a smashed windshield.
A police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating and said two youths were arrested.
