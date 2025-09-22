281344
Two Kelowna youth arrested after 7 vehicles vandalized

Cars smashed, arrests made

Colin Dacre - Sep 22, 2025 / 2:44 pm | Story: 573854

Two youths have been arrested after several vehicles were damaged in the Landmark District over the weekend.

Kelowna RCMP say a total of seven vehicles were damaged.

Photos sent to Castanet News show a Modo car-sharing vehicle with a smashed windshield.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating and said two youths were arrested.

