'Brutal': Trial for rail trail attack on teen underway

Photo: Contributed FILE- Justin Radis

A Kelowna woman who witnessed the 2021 beating of a teenager on Kelowna's Rail Trail said she believed the ordeal was potentially life-ending.

“It was brutal — especially the (kicking in the) head part,” Patricia Renaud said as the aggravated assault and robbery trial of Justin Radis got underway Monday.

She later added that she wouldn’t “expect anyone to live after that brutal attack.”

Renaud told the court she and a friend had been walking down the Kelowna Rail Trail near Enterprise Way when they heard what sounded like a woman calling for help.

As they got near to where the call had been made from, they heard a deeper voice, or two, swearing. She couldn’t recall the exact nature of what was being said but as they got even closer the reason for the call became clear.

“A person was just lying on the bridge and a tall person was kicking the head of the person (on the ground), and this smaller guy kicking the person's feet,” Renaud said.

“And the person was motionless and was not making any more noise.”

At some point the kicking stopped and she witnessed one of the men — both of whom were wearing hoodies— try to pull the shoes off the person on the ground, while another lifted one of the person’s arms and let it fall listlessly to the ground.

Renaud estimated that she and her walking partner were about 20 metres away from the attack when they stopped, turned back and called 911. Under cross examination she couldn’t offer an estimate of how long she was there, or how long it took for police to arrive, noting only that it was faster than it seemed.

The brutality of what unfolded in front of her, she said, has stayed with her, popping up in her mind from time to time.

She was the first of two eye-witnesses to the attack on the teen expected to testify. Crown counsel said they will also present two witnesses who can speak to two sets of medical records being tendered.

The first will deal with the teen’s injuries. He’s said to have suffered two rib fractures, a nasal fracture, two dental fractures, and a mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

The second set of medical records tendered tie Radis to the scene.

As the day got underway, Radis pleaded not guilty to the charges before him. He was first arrested Aug 26, 2022, then four months later, he and another were charged with robbery and aggravated assault.