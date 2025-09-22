Kelowna News

Disc golf to close during utility work near Knox Mountain Park, trails remain open

Disc golf course to close

Photo: City of Kelowna Construction crews will be working in the Knox Mountain Park area this fall.

The disc golf course at Knox Mountain Parks will be closed, but trails will remain open as utility work in Kelowna’s North End expands next month.

Starting in early October, construction will begin in the park as part of the Royal View Transmission Main project. Construction began last spring on the project that includes the installation of a new, large-diameter water transmission main from the Knox Mountain reservoirs, which will tie in with existing water infrastructure at the Ethel Street and Weddell Place intersection.

The Royal View Transmission Main will deliver additional drinking water, supporting growth and resiliency in Kelowna’s core. It will also replace an aging water main located on a slope with known slide risks.

The City of Kelowna states that the park will remain open during the work, with no planned trail closures. However, parking may be temporarily limited and the disc golf course will be closed for most of the project.

Park users should also be prepared for increased traffic on Knox Mountain Drive during construction hours, and are asked to abide by instructions from safety personnel on the scene. Construction signage and fencing will be installed to ensure safety during the work.

Construction hours are typically Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with occasional work during evenings or overnight to reduce the overall construction timeline.

The estimated cost of the Royal View Transmission Main project is $9 million. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2026.