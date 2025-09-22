Kelowna News

Frustration, exhaustion on public safety felt in Kelowna, mayor says

Photo: Contributed Kelowna City Hall

Kelowna's concerns around public safety will be raised at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Victoria this week, the city's mayor says.

Mayor Tom Dyas is reiterating a pledge made with three other interior mayors last week to get more attention put on public safety, an issue that lies within the purview of the provincial government.

In an a statement from the mayor's office, Dyas indicated this is what Kelowna residents have told him they want.

"Business owners worry about the safety of their staff and customers. Some residents are concerned about their neighbourhood spaces and a decline in their sense of safety," Dyas said in a statement.

"Service providers are working hard to help those in crisis but recognize the systemic challenges that make progress difficult."

Summarizing their concerns, he said people want solutions to the issue of chronic offenders and a justice system under strain; they want to see enforcement paired with prevention; and see greater collaboration.

"These conversations made clear that while the impacts are being felt sharply here in Kelowna, the root causes extend far beyond our city," Dyas said.

"Communities across British Columbia are grappling with the same systemic pressures, which is why local voices must be part of the provincial and national conversation."

Dyas said he's going to lobby higher levels of government for more Crown prosecutors in the Okanagan, bail reform and mandatory compassionate care for those who pose a danger to themselves or others, creating a real path from the street to treatment and recovery.

Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton issued a joint call last week for the province to address repeat violent offenders, citing one person who was responsible for more than 220 police interactions, 31 court order violations and multiple assaults, threats, thefts and disturbances since 2021.