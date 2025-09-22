Kelowna News

Tree-planting festival takes place in Rutland

Photo: uptownrutland / Instagram Over 100 people turned out to a tree planting festival Sunday in Rutland.

More than 100 people attended the Kelowna Tree Planting Festival Sunday in Rutland Centennial Park.

The event was co-hosted by the Kelowna Chinese United Association and the Uptown Rutland Business Association and featured cultural performances, interactive booths and tree planting activities.

Two-hundred tree saplings were sold for $10 each.

“This festival is about more than planting trees; it’s about planting hope,” said a spokesperson for the Kelowna Tree Planting Festival Committee.

“The saplings planted today — and the commitments pledged on our banner — will grow into a legacy for future generations. As Kelowna celebrates its 120th anniversary and National Tree Day approaches, we pay tribute to a greener, sustainable future for our city.”

Launched in 2024 and initiated by Kelowna Chinese United Association, the Tree Planting Festival is held every fall to bring together residents, cultural groups, and businesses in promoting urban greening, cultural exchange and community well-being.