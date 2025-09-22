Tree-planting festival takes place in Rutland
Festival celebrates trees
More than 100 people attended the Kelowna Tree Planting Festival Sunday in Rutland Centennial Park.
The event was co-hosted by the Kelowna Chinese United Association and the Uptown Rutland Business Association and featured cultural performances, interactive booths and tree planting activities.
Two-hundred tree saplings were sold for $10 each.
“This festival is about more than planting trees; it’s about planting hope,” said a spokesperson for the Kelowna Tree Planting Festival Committee.
“The saplings planted today — and the commitments pledged on our banner — will grow into a legacy for future generations. As Kelowna celebrates its 120th anniversary and National Tree Day approaches, we pay tribute to a greener, sustainable future for our city.”
Launched in 2024 and initiated by Kelowna Chinese United Association, the Tree Planting Festival is held every fall to bring together residents, cultural groups, and businesses in promoting urban greening, cultural exchange and community well-being.
“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”— Gavin Dew (@gavindew) September 22, 2025
That Greek proverb was made literal today at the Kelowna Tree Planting Festival, presented by the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Kelowna Chinese United Association. pic.twitter.com/ChqJK8Rz1l
