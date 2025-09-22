Kelowna News

Kelowna's airport adds over 2,000 flights in 2025

YLW air traffic taking off

Photo: YLW YLW delivers more direct flights than ever this winter.

Traffic at Kelowna International Airport has been steadily rising over the past year.

In 2025, airlines added over 2,000 flights to YLW, increasing the airport’s flight network by 16 per cent.

"This growth is part of YLW’s ongoing commitment to providing more options for travellers in the Okanagan," said the airport in a release.

Some notable additions include:

Porter Airlines’ Kelowna-Toronto service is continuing throughout the winter, increasing Toronto capacity by 31 per cent.

Pacific Coastal increased intra-B.C. flying capacity through YLW by 32 per cent.

A 26 per cent increase in capacity to Mexico, with service to Puerto Vallarta increasing to four times a week, Cancun will again see six times a week service, and Los Cabos increases from one to two times per week.

According to statistics from YLW, additional flight frequency to major domestic hubs has increased, providing travellers with more flight options.

Kelowna-Vancouver: up to 99 times per week

Kelowna-Calgary: up to 66 times per week

Kelowna-Edmonton: up to 27 flights per week

As we head into the fall and winter, seasonal flights and sun destinations are back with more direct flights to warm getaways this winter from YLW, including:

Alaska Airlines

Los Angeles Starting Dec. 18 – up to once daily Frequency will vary throughout the season



WestJet

Mazatlán Starting Dec. 16 – once weekly on Friday

Cancun Starting Oct. 26 – up to six times weekly: Sun – Fri

Puerto Vallarta Starting Oct. 26 – up to four weekly: Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday frequency will vary throughout the season

Cabo San Lucas Starting Oct. 31 – up to twice weekly: Friday and Saturday frequency will vary throughout the season

Phoenix Starting Oct. 30 – once weekly on Thursday frequency will vary throughout the season

Las Vegas Starting Oct. 30 – once weekly on Thursday



Kelowna International Airport is the 9th busiest airport in Canada.