Kelowna's airport adds over 2,000 flights in 2025
YLW air traffic taking off
Traffic at Kelowna International Airport has been steadily rising over the past year.
In 2025, airlines added over 2,000 flights to YLW, increasing the airport’s flight network by 16 per cent.
"This growth is part of YLW’s ongoing commitment to providing more options for travellers in the Okanagan," said the airport in a release.
Some notable additions include:
- Porter Airlines’ Kelowna-Toronto service is continuing throughout the winter, increasing Toronto capacity by 31 per cent.
- Pacific Coastal increased intra-B.C. flying capacity through YLW by 32 per cent.
- A 26 per cent increase in capacity to Mexico, with service to Puerto Vallarta increasing to four times a week, Cancun will again see six times a week service, and Los Cabos increases from one to two times per week.
According to statistics from YLW, additional flight frequency to major domestic hubs has increased, providing travellers with more flight options.
- Kelowna-Vancouver: up to 99 times per week
- Kelowna-Calgary: up to 66 times per week
- Kelowna-Edmonton: up to 27 flights per week
As we head into the fall and winter, seasonal flights and sun destinations are back with more direct flights to warm getaways this winter from YLW, including:
Alaska Airlines
- Los Angeles
- Starting Dec. 18 – up to once daily
- Frequency will vary throughout the season
WestJet
- Mazatlán
- Starting Dec. 16 – once weekly on Friday
- Cancun
- Starting Oct. 26 – up to six times weekly: Sun – Fri
- Puerto Vallarta
- Starting Oct. 26 – up to four weekly: Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
- frequency will vary throughout the season
- Cabo San Lucas
- Starting Oct. 31 – up to twice weekly: Friday and Saturday
- frequency will vary throughout the season
- Phoenix
- Starting Oct. 30 – once weekly on Thursday
- frequency will vary throughout the season
- Las Vegas
- Starting Oct. 30 – once weekly on Thursday
Kelowna International Airport is the 9th busiest airport in Canada.
More Kelowna News
- Retrieve will, compare feesThe Last Word - 11:00 am
- Two helicopters crashNew Jersey - 10:35 am
- Loving Jeeps & giving backPenticton - 10:32 am
- Knife attack kills nineSuriname - 10:05 am
- Christmas threat leads to jailKamloops - 9:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sonnet Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library