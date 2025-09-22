Kelowna News

Above-seasonal temperatures and sunshine to start the week

Mild weather continues

Cindy White

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the Thompson-Okanagan after record-setting heat last week. Still, mainly sunny conditions will dominate the final full week of September, with highs in the low 20s.

“We are expecting a ridge is going to build a little bit south of us,” said meteorologist Catherine Aubry with Environment Canada. “It’s going to bring pretty nice weather and temperatures a little bit above normal, as well.”

Highs are expected to reach 22 C on Monday in the north and Central Okanagan and 23 C in the South Okanagan. Kamloops should top out at 25 C. However, smoke could partially obscure the sunshine over the next few days.

“With that ridge building south of us, we may have some smoke coming from the U.S.,” said Aubry.

“We may have southerly winds, and that could also bring the smoke from the fires burning in the U.S. directly to the Okanagan Valley and mostly to the Interior of B.C. in general.”

On Tuesday, daytime temperatures should reach 28 C in Kamloops and 24 C in the Okanagan. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs should be near 23 C across the region.

There is a slight chance of showers later in the week as the ridge of high pressure breaks down. An upper trough is forecasted to move in late on Thursday.

“It’s not a big, organized system dropping a lot of water. It’s going to be little showers, convective showers, here and there,” said Aubry.

The Okanagan should see highs of 20 C on Friday and 19 C on Saturday. The Kamloops forecast is for highs of 21 C both days.

Overnight lows will remain relatively mild for this time of year, ranging from 8 C to 12 C in most areas.

Normal for this time of year in Kelowna are highs of 18 C and lows of 6 C, and in Kamloops, highs of 20 C and lows of 7 C.

