Kelowna’s Luckhurst Farm & Distillery hosts Okanagan Feast of Fields
Feast of Fields in Kelowna
The best of the Okanagan harvest was on display at a Kelowna farm on Sunday.
Luckhurst Farm & Distillery played host to the 2025 edition of the Okanagan Fest of Fields, a three-hour gourmet event paying tribute to farmers and chefs and the field-to-table movement.
The annual event is organized by Farm Folk/City Folk, B.C.’s oldest and largest food and agriculture non-profit organization. The organization’s goal is to create more resilient, productive and viable food systems through regenerative and climate-friendly agricultural practices.
Among other things, Farm Folk/City Folk supports organic vegetable seed production across the province.
This year’s Okanagan Feast of Fields hosts, Joe and Laura Luckhurst, have worked closely with local businesses in their almost 20 years in the industry.
“There is no greater feeling than having local businesses in our backyard. Our farm is truly remarkable, boasting acres of forest and hills, along with a water tower that adds to its charm. To fully appreciate its beauty, seeing it firsthand is a must. Our goal is to make the most of our land and all it provides,” said the couple.
Not only do the Luckhursts produce vodkas, gins and limoncellos on their South Kelowna property, but Laura has also adopted and rescued mini horses, fainting goats, chickens and ducks.
“I ask for forgiveness instead of permission,” she joked. “There may be some more animals on their way.”
All the food and beverage vendors participating in the annual gourmet fundraiser donate their products and time to Feast of Fields.
To find out more about the work of Farm Folk/City Folk, click here.
