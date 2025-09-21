Kelowna News

Kelowna activists join nationwide Draw The Line protests

Draw The Line in Kelowna

Photo: Cathay Gibson Dozens of people took part in a social justice protest in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Waving signs and banners, a group of local activists gathered on the lawn of Kelowna City Hall as part of nationwide protests.

The Draw The Line Rallies were organized to voice opposition to elements of the Liberal government's agenda, including Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for new fossil fuel projects and expected public service cuts.

Draw the Line brought together a coalition of 300+ organizations representing causes from climate justice to Indigenous sovereignty to anti-war and economic justice. Migrant workers rights group RAMA Okanagan and Seniors for Climate, Kelowna chapter, hosted the Kelowna event that saw participants march from the downtown library to city hall.

In Toronto, the Draw The Line protest drew a large crowd. Speakers prior to the march included environmentalist David Suzuki, Grassy Narrows First Nation member Chrissy Isaacs, and others.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, accused Carney's government of "enriching billionaires" while Canada is on "the brink of a climate collapse."

"We are here to say that whether it is climate, or economic justice, whether it's Palestine or right here at home, we are facing a joint agenda and we will push back against it," Hussan told the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Suzuki criticized Carney's focus on creating jobs over addressing the climate crisis.

"He's putting the economy above the atmosphere that gives us air to breathe, that gives us weather, climate, and the seasons. That's crazy," Suzuki said.

"Indigenous people tell us all the time the Earth is our mother. She gives birth to us. She nurtures us. She has got to be our highest priority," Suzuki said, adding that climate change should be a larger priority than creating jobs.

Canada has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, but Carney has repealed the consumer carbon price and paused the Liberals' electric vehicle mandate.

Currently, Canada's emissions are about only 8.5 per cent below what they were in 2005, and Carney and his ministers have refused in recent weeks to say whether Canada is still committed to its 2030 and 2035 targets, though the government says it is still focused on hitting net-zero by 2050.

Carney has said he wants to make Canada "climate competitive" and has said his climate plan is forthcoming.



-with files from The Canadian Press