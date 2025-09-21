New temperature records set across Thompson-Okanagan Saturday
More heat records fall
While summer is nearing its end, the hot weather has persisted in B.C.'s Interior, with more heat records falling on Saturday.
New high temperature records were set for Sept. 20 in Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, Vernon and Kamloops. In fact, Kamloops was the hottest recorded region in the province Saturday.
In Kelowna, the temperature hit 29.8 C, beating the old Sept. 20 record from 2012 by 0.7 degrees.
Penticton saw a high of 29.3 C, setting a new record, while Summerland also hit its hottest Sept. 20, with a high of 30.2 C.
Vernon was even hotter, reaching a high of 30.8 C, while the Kamloops Airport posted the highest temperature in the province, at 31.3 C. The previous records in both Vernon and Kamloops had stood since 1910.
While the Thompson-Okanagan region has seen cooler temperatures and some rain Sunday, the sun is expected to return this coming week.
