Chomp Cookie Co. opens its doors in Kelowna with a lineup of giant, gourmet cookies

Madison Reeve

A local passion project turned small business has officially opened its doors in Kelowna. Chomp Cookie Co., co-owned by Leanne Richardson and Hallie Hamilton, is now serving up massive, handmade cookies at their new bakery on #3-470 Banks Road.

What started as a hobby during the pandemic quickly grew into something much bigger.

“Chomp Cookie Co started for me four years ago, just about four years in November, and it was just my little hobby,” said Richardson.

“I went to school to be a pastry chef, so I sort of turned my schooling into like a little side project… I just started selling to family and friends, and then I created a website, and it took off from there.”

After meeting at a trade show earlier this year, Richardson and Hamilton decided to partner up.

“Her and her husband were like, ‘Have you ever thought about partnering?’ And I was like, yes, yes I have,” said Richardson. “Hallie and I hit it off like we’ve known each other our entire lives.”

For Hamilton, the decision was just as easy. “I’ve always been in the food industry, and I’ve always wanted to do something like this. Meeting her and having such a connection — like in the kitchen, we just vibe so well,” she said. “We’re very much alike, so it’s worked out to be a couple of total little weirdos… it’s been amazing.”

The shop had a soft launch in September, with a grand opening set for October 4. So far, business has been steady — all through word of mouth.

“It’s just been completely organic,” said Richardson.

On the Menu

Chomp’s menu features rotating monthly flavours and giant six-ounce cookies. September’s cookie is a carrot cake cookie stuffed with vanilla cheesecake.

Other bestsellers include:

Biscoff Crunch – “Back in the day, this was more like a bodybuilding treat… I built this cookie with a widow of a fellow that passed away, and it was called Mike Mayo. But people kept asking if there was mayonnaise in it, so I had to change the name.”

Reese’s Beast – “This was my very first recipe… it’s a killer peanut butter cookie with peanut butter cups, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and Reese’s Pieces.”

Kit Kat Crush – “We stuff Kit Kat filling in it after it’s been baked, then top it with more Kit Kats and drizzle it with chocolate. It’s totally over the top, and people go crazy for it.”

You can check out the full menu and place orders online or right at the bakery.