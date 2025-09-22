Kelowna News

UBCO leads creation of sustainability database to help Canadian companies

Database should help trade

Photo: UBCO UBCO and The National Research Council of Canada have created a sustainability database for business.

UBCO researchers and The National Research Council of Canada have teamed up to create a sustainability database that is specific to Canadian industry.

UBCO associate science professor Dr. Nathan Pelletier led the project, which created a shared database that provides companies, industry groups and researchers with reliable data to assess the sustainability of their products and supply chains.

“Making informed decisions about sustainability is complex because it involves environmental, economic and social factors, all linked through global supply chains,” Dr. Pelletier said in a press release. “Until now, Canadian stakeholders have often relied on proxy data from Europe or the United States. This database begins to fill a crucial gap by providing Canadian-specific, quality-controlled data.”

The database currently contains information from the agri-food sector and will expand to other industries in the coming years.

“This collaboration highlights how the NRC and UBC can create tools to benefit Canadian industry,” NRC Sustainable Protein Production director Paul Wiebe said. “Access to transparent, Canada-specific data will help producers demonstrate the sustainability benefits of their products and attributes like low carbon and water footprints, which are increasingly important in global trade.”

Industry groups will be able to both access data and add their own information.

The database can be found here.