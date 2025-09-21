Kelowna News

Fifth annual VegFest will be held Sunday in Kelowna's City Park

Plant-based food bash back

Photo: Kevin Trowbridge VegFest will be held Sunday in Kelowna's City Park.

If you’re vegan, vegetarian, plant-curious or simply hungry for good food, you are invited to check out VegFest Kelowna this weekend.

The fifth annual celebration of plant-based food, which is conducted by Positively Vegan Society, will be held on Sunday (Sept. 21) at City Park’s north field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“VegFest Kelowna celebrates the abundance of plant-based options in the Okanagan while creating space for people to connect through food, music and community,” VegFest Kelowna event manager Chelsea Travere said in a press release. “We hope to share how easy it is to make daily choices that are positive, for earth, for animals and for health.”

There will be more than 50 vendors offering plant-based food and cruelty-free products, live music, inspiring talks and a kids’ zone.

Also on the agenda are five draws for baskets of plant-based meat worth $100 each from Better Butchers, Odd Burger, Green Cuisine, Swap Chicken and Vegan Supply. Raffle tickets are just $2.

More information about VegFest can be found here.