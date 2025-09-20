Kelowna News

Kelowna hosts 13th annual Motionball Marathon of Sport Today at City Park

Motionball takes over park

Photo: Contributed Kelowna’s Marathon of Sport off to a strong start

UPDATE:12:37 p.m.

With clear skies and warm temperatures setting the stage, motionball Kelowna’s Marathon of Sport kicked off this morning with incredible momentum — and the action isn’t over yet.

After a high-energy and successful morning of friendly competition and community connection, the event is continuing throughout the afternoon, running until 4 p.m. at City Park.

Hundreds of participants, including 70 Special Olympics athletes, are taking part in the city’s largest-ever Marathon of Sport.

Organizers are encouraging the public to stop by and cheer on the teams as the event continues into the afternoon. With music, team relays, and special guests like Ollie, the event’s flag bearer who is currently battling leukemia, there’s no shortage of inspiration on the field.

"This event has really become a staple in the community, and its impact continues to grow thanks to the outstanding spirit of our supporters and participants,” said Kelsey Hanna, motionball Kelowna’s volunteer event director.

Photo: Contributed Flag bearer Ollie, special guest, battling Leukemia. Standing beside motionball Kelowna’s honorary special Olympics athletes Jordan and Chris.

ORINGAL: 9:20 a.m.

The energy is high and the spirit of inclusion is front and center today as the motionball Marathon of Sport returns to City Park in downtown Kelowna for its 13th consecutive year.

Running from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the event brings together over 500 participants, including local Special Olympics athletes, community members, and business teams for a full day of fun, friendly competition and fundraising.

Presented by Kelowna Toyota, this year’s Marathon of Sport marks the largest-ever local participation of Special Olympics athletes in the event's history.

More than 40 teams representing local businesses and organizations are taking part in a rotating schedule of sports including soccer, football, volleyball, and ultimate frisbee.

The event supports the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, with teams encouraged to raise a minimum of $1,600 toward a $150,000 fundraising goal. Proceeds help fund sports programs and year-round training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

For more information on Motionball, click here.