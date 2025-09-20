Mussel-fouled boat intercepted on the way to the Okanagan
Team work stops mussels
Interprovincial mussel defence appears to be working after authorities in Alberta and British Columbia combined forces to stop a boat contaminated with invasive mussels from reaching its destination in the Okanagan.
A social media post by the BC Conservation Officer Service shows a vessel being inspected in Alberta that was contaminated with mussels, and the boat also had lake water in its bilge.
"A mussel-fouled Sea Ray cruiser boat en route to Kelowna, B.C. was flagged during a routine inspection in Alberta," says the post.
Inspectors in Alberta “initiated partial decontamination,” and the vessel was fully decontaminated in Penticton Friday.
“Thanks to swift co-ordination between Alberta and B.C. teams, the vessel was redirected for full decontamination before it could reach Okanagan waters,” the post says.
According to provincial data the B.C. Invasive Mussel Defence Program inspects tens of thousands of boats every year, and roughly one-to-two dozen are found to be mussel-fouled.
The BCCOS is asking all boaters to ensure they clean, drain and dry their vessels before transporting them. In May of 2024 B.C. made it illegal to transport a watercraft with the drain plug still in place.
