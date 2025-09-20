Kelowna News

Kelowna man exasperated with parking tickets while living downtown

Fed up with parking tickets

Photo: Colin Dacre A Kelowna man is frustrated that residents of condo buildings are unable to access on-street parking passes.

A Kelowna man living downtown who is receiving hundreds of dollars in parking tickets every month is frustrated he is not eligible for a resident parking permit.

“I’ve gotten a ticket five days in a row,” said William Wust, a renter of a condo building near Richter Street and Cawston Avenue.

“I'm up to $270 in tickets in the last two months.

Wust says he rents his condo from a landlord who opted to save the money and not buy a parking stall with the suite in the building completed at the end of 2022.

Wust moved into the suite thinking he would be able to get by with street parking, but the entire area is a two-hour parking zone.

Parking permits are available to homeowners, but not to residents of buildings of seven or more units.

Wust doesn’t feel that is fair.

“If you're renting downtown and working downtown, there should be something to accommodate that,” he said.

Right now, he says he’s eating close to $200 per month in parking tickets.

“I'm sick of it. I can't afford it. And when you go down there, they almost laugh at you at the window. There's got to be a halfway point here. There always has to be halfway, otherwise you're hitting your head against the wall.”

In a statement to Castanet, the City of Kelowna said on-street parking is a limited resource that “must be managed carefully.”

“As we densify, demand for on-street parking will continue to rise, making it necessary to implement parking restrictions to ensure fair and equitable access for residents and visitors,” said the statement.

“As the City of Kelowna grows, particularly with an increase in multi-family developments, it is important to recognize that not everyone will be able to rely on street parking.”

The provincial government has mandated changes in municipal zoning bylaws that remove required minimums for off-street parking spots in areas well-served by transit.

Some developments coming before city council are offering no parking at all.

The city says there is simply not enough street parking to accommodate residents of larger developments.

“The primary reason multi-family developments are built in Kelowna with reduced off-street parking is to provide the market with housing options that do not carry the hidden costs of car ownership,” said the city.

“This allows residents who can not or choose not to drive the opportunity to live more affordably, as they are not paying for parking stalls they will not use.”

Wust says he cannot afford to move and needs his vehicle to visit family outside the community. He feels it is “ridiculous” for the city to assume that residents will go without cars while living downtown.

The municipality, meanwhile, says residents should do their homework when renting or buying a property.

“The city actively promotes the adoption of alternative modes of transportation and remains committed to offering additional solutions whenever possible, such as monthly permits for city-owned lots and parkades,” the city said, adding that residents can also attempt to rent a stall from their local strata.