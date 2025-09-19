Kelowna News

Scotiabank partners with Okanagan Humane Society to support record number of animals in need

Photo: OHS Scotiabank and OHS volunteers raise funds for rescue animals during Fetching Funds Day.

Scotiabank is teaming up with the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) to raise money for animals in need across the region, as the organization faces record-breaking rescue numbers.

Since January, OHS has already helped 3,534 animals, an average of 14 animals every day — the highest numbers in its history.

To support this growing demand, Scotiabank will host its Fetching Funds Day of Giving on Saturday, September 20, with donation stations set up from Vernon to Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“We will be at various locations from Vernon to Kelowna and West Kelowna to raise funds for OHS and help them say ‘yes’ to animals in need,” said Melodie Finley, financial advisor at Scotiabank.

Scotiabank and OHS hope to raise $15,000, with the possibility of matching donations again next year — just like last year’s campaign, which raised nearly $25,000.

“We are so grateful to the team at Scotiabank, and we will have OHS animals on site to get some cuddles and hear their stories of life-saving rescue,” said Romany Runnalls, executive director of the Okanagan Humane Society.

The public is invited to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Kelowna: Save-On-Foods Orchard Plaza and Lakeshore

West Kelowna: Scotiabank, 2475 Dobbin Road

Vernon: Safeway, 4300 32nd Avenue

Runnalls says the need for help has surged recently, including a parvovirus outbreak, a serious and sometimes deadly disease in dogs.

“We have seen a steep increase in need in the past few months including a recent parvovirus outbreak... although unvaccinated dogs of any age are at risk,” she said.

“We really only need funding and volunteer foster homes to continue the work we do, so we are encouraging the community to come out and support the animals at one of the Scotiabank Fetching Funds locations,”

Runnalls added.

Those unable to attend in person can donate online at: okanaganhumanesociety.com/scotiabank-fetching-funds.