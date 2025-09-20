Weeklong closure of Kelowna's Leon Avenue to start Monday
Leon Avenue to close
Kelowna's Leon Avenue will be closed between Abbott Street and Water Street next week.
The closure will run from Sept. 22 to 27 to accommodate road paving and utility work associated with new development in the area.
The road will be closed during construction hours, which run Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, a single eastbound lane will be available to vehicles outside of work hours, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Pedestrian access will remain open throughout the duration of the construction, and property access along Leon Avenue will be limited to area residents.
While standard construction hours are set, work may take place during evenings, overnight, and weekends to help shorten the overall project timeline and minimize disruption to residents.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid delays.
