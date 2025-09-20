On the Street: Kelowna reacts to cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel
Cancellation deserved?
Tensions south of the border have been ratcheting up in recent days following the shooting of American conservative political activist, entrepreneur and Trump supporter, Charlie Kirk.
The most recent event was the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Kimmel was taken off the air this week following the host’s comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Dozens of TV stations in the United States decided to stop airing the show. The move prompted Walt Disney-owned ABC to pull the show.
The move sparked cheers from some and cries of censorship from others.
Castanet hit the streets to find out what the people on the streets of the Okanagan thought about the move.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
