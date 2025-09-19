Kelowna News

Youth recovery centre breaks ground in Kelowna

Youth treatment hub coming

Madison Reeve

A new youth recovery centre aimed at addressing the urgent need for substance use treatment in the region broke ground Friday morning along Valley Road North in Glenmore.

The centre is a partnership between the City of Kelowna, Bridge Youth and Family Services Society and the Hall Family Foundation, which has invested approximately $6 million into the land, construction, and furnishings.

“The property is going to have a few different elements,” said Raegan Hall of the Hall Family Foundation.

“There is going to be homes for the individuals who are seeking treatment and recovery. There is going to be a communal space for everyone to have meals together and have therapy, and there is also going to be a farm element. We are going to have rescue animals here, and we are hoping that when you task an individual who is here, there is going to be a sense of pride.”

The site will include three two-storey cottages, a learning centre, a barn, and space for dozens of youth at a time.

“This is an amazing day for the community,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“The importance of the city coming together, alongside the Hall Foundation, alongside Parade With a Purpose, and all of the other community partners, to recognize the importance of helping youth within our community."

"Can we be there for them upstream before it gets to a point where we're not able to be able to communicate with them and treat them properly.''

Dyas emphasized the importance of early, long-term intervention.

“We need to establish that mandatory, compulsory type of care in order to give them a treatment on a longer period of time to make a difference in their lives. This is something that we are trying to do before they get to that extent.”

Luke Austin, program manager at the Youth Recovery House, says demand for services continues to grow.

“The referrals never stop,” said Austin.

"This is definitely a gap in service. We are one of two youth treatment facilities that are publicly funded in the Interior Health region and this is definitely a needed resource for our community and our province,” he added.

Youth in the program typically stay for three months and are 12 to 18 years old.

The City of Kelowna says they are hopeful the new facility will open in 2026.