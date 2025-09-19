Kelowna News

Troublesome teens go too far in Kelowna restaurant

Teens seemingly on a mission of mischief have gone too far, a Kelowna business owners says.

“Teenagers have been causing trouble around our store almost daily, especially in the summer,” Pita Pit owner Pavneet Singh said.

“They sit outside smoking, drinking, using offensive language, throwing bottles inside, and have even stolen items, like chips.”

On Thursday, he said the situation got out of control when a group of six to seven teenagers went into his Bernard Avenue business, hopped onto the food counters and started being ridiculous, all the while filming the response to their behaviour with their phones.

“Our staff felt unsafe with this act, and after two hours returned again,” he said.

“While the manager was standing outside the store, one of the boys pushed and attacked her.”

Singh said police were called immediately and RCMP confirmed Friday that one of the youths was arrested.

“RCMP continue to work collaboratively with community partners like the restorative justice program to better support at-risk and vulnerable youth to try and deter these types of incidents,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in an emailed statement.

"The RCMP take our role very seriously in stopping and deterring youth crime, but we are only one cog in this enormous wheel of engaging with youth who have complex needs of social and community support.”

For Singh, it’s a frustration and he said the group “continues to be a serious safety concern for our staff and store.”