Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna restaurant closing its doors

Downtown restaurant closes

Photo: Rob Gibson Longtime Bernard Avenue restaurant, Salt and Brick,announces Cclosure.

Another downtown Kelowna business is closing its doors.

Salt and Brick on Bernard Avenue is closing in October after almost eight years in operation.

"it is with sadness that Salt and Brick Kelowna, a beloved fixture of the Bernard Avenue dining scene, announces it will be closing its doors," a news release from owner Casey Greabeiel says.

The restaurant’s final night of full service will be Oct. 5.



“This decision was not easy," Greabeiel says.

"Over the past year, we’ve done everything possible to cut costs while trying to bring sales back to previous levels, despite our best efforts, the business continues to operate at a loss."

Greabeiel says they have already seen a dramatic dip in sales as fall arrives, and the business cannot face another winter of losses.

A number of factors took a toll on the hospitality industry in downtown Kelowna.

“Despite reports of improved tourism this summer, we didn’t see that reflected on Bernard Avenue. While our other restaurants—Diner Deluxe and Pretty Not Bad—saw slight improvements, Salt and Brick has not recovered from the challenges of the past few years.

"The impacts of changing short-term rental policies, the devastating 2023 fires, and shifting consumer habits have all contributed to what we call a ‘hospitality recession.’ Guests are dining out less frequently, spending more cautiously, and more often than ever before are choosing to avoid alcohol altogether," says Greabeiel.

Salt and Brick opened on April 28, 2018, following four years as Salted Brick, which was owned and operated by Chef Jason Leizert.

Salt and Brick Kelowna will continue to host private dinners and events through the holiday season, though its long-term future remains uncertain.

“When we first opened, strong summer sales allowed us to weather slower winter months. But in the last three years, volumes have steadily declined to the point where our current model is no longer sustainable. It's a little bit wild to think that Covid was the peak for smaller independent restaurants in the Okanagan," says Greabeiel.

"The first year or two of Meet Me on Bernard was awesome, I truly thought it was a game changer but this summer we didn't even opt into the program."