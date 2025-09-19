People were relatively well behaved in Kelowna for the CCMAs
Well behaved for CCMAs
As far as Kelowna Mounties are concerned, Canadian Country Music Week was a hit.
Kelowna RCMP said in a media release they started planning for the week of country music celebrations more than a year ago and had more boots on the ground, a RCMP drone and even a police boat in the water to ensure public safety.
“There wasn’t anything out of the ordinary reported to police,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a media release. “The event was well organized and for the most part the people that attended were well-behaved.”
From Sept. 10 to 14, police in the downtown core opened 88 files. Comparatively, only 84 files were opened in the space a year earlier.
“We had a tremendous police presence downtown during the event and that certainly helped,” Sgt. Pollock said. “We know that when we have a high complement of police officers in a condensed area, the percentage of crime decreases significantly. We would like to thank the public for showcasing Kelowna to be a safe community.”
It’s estimated that thousands of visitors came to Kelowna to enjoy the CCMAs with an estimated economic impact of $10 million.
