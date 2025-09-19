Kelowna News

Nearby residents call for more action to save Kelowna Lake that is quickly drying up

Fighting for Frazer Lake

Cindy White

Residents of an Upper Mission neighbourhood in Kelowna have jumped in to rescue western painted turtles from a pond that has all but dried up in just a matter of months.

They are worried that if the City of Kelowna doesn’t act soon, it will be too late to save Frazer Lake.

“It’s a very important ecosystem and as soon as the water levels drop past a certain point, the turtles can’t survive the winter,” said Sam Foster, a communications specialist with Exposed Wildlife Inc. and an area resident.

She’s been working with the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society and the Okanagan Stewardship Society, with special permission from Environment Canada to temporarily relocate the protected species.

“We are serving as a 'holding facility' under our wildlife rehabilitation license for these western painted turtles,” said IWRS founder Eva Hartmann.

Concerns over Frazer Lake first surfaced a few years ago when it was announced a new housing development would be built on the hillside where a creek flows into the pond.

“Hundreds of people petitioned the city and a council meeting was held in 2023,” said Hugh Pelmore, who lives a short walk from Frazer Lake. “It was a room filled with people and at that time, Emil Anderson and the city assured everyone that the lake would be preserved.”

Frazer Lake was created when part of Bellevue Creek was dammed in the early 20th Century to hold water for farm irrigation in the Mission area. The City of Kelowna “naturalized” the lake starting in 2016. In 2022, it spent $760,000 to build a new dam. Residents say that has made the situation worse.

“It did fill this year. It’s not a matter of how much water keeps coming in from the spring on the hillside, which has dried up due to the last four years of drought,” said Kevin Van Vliet, utilities services department manager with the City of Kelowna.

He added that his department is confident that the construction project above the pond, “has nothing to do with the level of water in the lake.”

The city has hired a biologist to monitor the lake. Nearby residents are worried that if the city waits much longer, it could be too late not just for the wildlife, but for the families who have come to love the pond.

“So many people walk their dogs through here. So many people who can not drive a car to do to a park, because there are no local parks for us, that this area is something that should be protected,” said resident Sheri Elding.

“And then (there’s) the animals,” she said. “The wildlife that we used to see that are gone now. It’s devastating.”



