Overnight closures planned for K.L.O. Road Bridge replacement

Photo: File photo Traffic impacts are expected in Southeast Kelowna for the K.L.O. Road Bridge replacement

Motorists can expect evening closures and lane reductions along K.L.O. Road starting Sept. 21 as crews advance work on the K.L.O. Road Bridge replacement project.

The project, which includes a new bridge, road improvements and a roundabout, will require overnight work from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., five days a week, until mid-October.

From Sept. 21 to 25, K.L.O. Road will be closed between Hall and Como roads with detours in place via Fisher Road. On Sept. 23 and 25, intermittent bridge closures of 30 to 45 minutes are planned. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9, traffic in the same section will be reduced to a single alternating lane.

Hall Road between K.L.O. and Wildwood roads will also be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic overnight from Oct. 14 to 17.

The city is advising drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to expect delays and use alternate routes where possible. Access on the closed section of K.L.O. will be limited to residents.

Crews are asking commuters to follow signage and safety personnel instructions during the work.