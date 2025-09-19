Kelowna News

Sex offender, brother file lawsuit against MCFD for childhood abuse, neglect

Abuser's past in civil claim

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Taylor Dueck is intent on residing somewhere in Kamloops upon being released from prison.

Warning: The child abuse detailed in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

The seemingly fraught and tragic childhoods of a convicted Kelowna sex offender and his brother are the focus of a new lawsuit against the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Taylor Dueck and Devon Schierbeck are suing the ministry and the provincial director of child welfare for reparations relating to treatment suffered from 1995 to 2005, while in the foster system.

In a notice of civil claim filed earlier this week, Dueck and Schierbeck allege they were neglected and exposed to traumatic circumstances in their home life, after the ministry intervened and took them from their home.

Dueck's mother had struggled with her disabilities and had fled an abusive partner when she realized Dueck, an infant, was not gaining weight and she sought support.

Shortly thereafter, in November 1995, Dueck and Schierbeck were removed from her care and placed with a foster family. It would be the first of at least four families.

In September 1996, when Dueck was one and Schierbeck was three, they were placed into another home, where they stayed for seven years. From September 1996 to 2004, the brothers allege they faced emotional, physical and sexual abuse from their foster parents.

Inhumane conditions

Several pages of allegations paint a picture of two young children subjected to a lifestyle that was not just substandard, but also inhumane.

"The plaintiffs would be locked in the garage with no food or water," the statement of claim reads. "In the winter seasons, the plaintiffs would eat snow to stay hydrated."

They allege they slept where they could and that included garbage bins in the messy garage. Their only blanket was insulation.

When they were in the home, they allege the foster family would force food down their throats, or force them to eat laundry soap.

More inhumane behaviour around food is alleged, including one instance when Schierbeck, who was four or five at the time, vomited and was forced to eat it with a spoon.

They also claim that they were forced to eat Ritalin, which they had not been prescribed, and it would cause hallucinations and extreme fatigue.

At one point, they claim Schierbeck was forced to clean the toilet with his tongue while the foster parent was on it.

Physical violence was also part of their existence, according to the claim. The two boys say they were made to maintain a tail of hair at the back of their head so the foster parent could grab it and pull it when needed.

Once, they claim, Dueck broke his glasses and was hit in the back with a sledgehammer. Another time, they claim, the foster parent would smash their heads together and against a wall.

Sexual violations were also a feature of their childhoods, according to the claim, and threats to their genitalia were made.

They were eventually removed from the home in 2003, and had another set of foster parents for a year. There are no issues raised about this family, but by 2004 they were with another family and claim more abuse occurred.

So much so, that two years in, Dueck requested to be removed and was separated from Schierbeck and put into another home.

It was better, though more trauma was inflicted.

Father figure killed

According to the statement of claim, in 2007 Dueck was placed with a family where he found a parental figure he identified with. The father, however, "had a hobby of picking up garbage on the side of the highway," reads the statement of claim.

"Unfortunately (he) was killed on the highway while riding his bike in July 2010," it reads. "(Dueck) was emotionally distraught, losing the only father figure in his life."

At this point, Dueck was 15 and became a caretaker for his foster mother, cooking, cleaning, shopping and maintaining the home.

A short time later, when the home was in disarray, he was moved to another foster home with Schierbeck.

By this point, Dueck was already "sexually intrusive with other children," though the foster family was not informed by the ministry.

When he aged out of care, Schierbeck was deemed a person with disabilities, and was sent packing with $500 to buy a bed and a dresser.

All of the abuse and the lack of proper medical intervention and care are failures of B.C.'s director of child welfare, according to the claim.

"The plaintiffs have suffered personal injury from the psychological and emotional trauma as a result of being sexually and physically abused while in the care of the [first family] for a duration of seven years," reads the claim.

"The delegates of the director acted negligently by failing to take appropriate steps to ameliorate the plaintiff's abuse and ensure the health, safety and well-being of the plaintiffs."

In turn, they're asking for financial compensation as well as an injunction requiting the defendants to provide financial, safety, health, therapeutic and educational support to the plaintiffs.

The ministry and the director has yet to respond.

In December 2024, Dueck was sentenced to two years in jail, and to another three years of probation for an attempted sex assault of an 11 year old girl. He was released on parole earlier this summer and his sentence expired in August.

“I’m doing all the best I can to not re-offend by taking medications; I'm speaking to psychologists once a week in jail. I’m very sorry for all this damage that I've done to this little girl,” Dueck said, before he was sentenced on his most recent offence.

“Hopefully I won’t ever do this again.”