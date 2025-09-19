Kelowna News

Kelowna businessman jailed for supplying cocaine to Alberta

Photo: ALERT Lloydminster A police display after Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lloydminster announced charges against six men, including two from Kelowna, in July 2023.

A Kelowna businessman who was involved in moving cocaine between Kelowna and Alberta was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail earlier this week.

After pleading guilty this past January to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, 47-year-old Kulwant Bal was sentenced in Vancouver court on Tuesday by Justice Ronald Tindale.

The police investigation into Bal and a number of others dates back to May 2021, when officers in Alberta began targeting a drug-trafficking networking in Lloydminster. Investigators believed the drugs were coming from Kelowna and Edmonton.

Police eventually raided homes in Lloydminster, Edmonton and Springbrook, Alta., as well as in Kelowna and Vernon, and five of the six suspects were arrested between June 13 and 22, 2023. The sixth suspect was believed to have fled the country when charges were announced, and it's not clear if authorities have located him.

Civil forfeiture proceedings

In addition to the criminal conviction, Bal is also facing two separate civil forfeiture suits, where the BC government is looking to seize nine properties in Kelowna, Vernon and Lumby that reportedly belong to Bal.

In a court filing, the Civil Forfeiture Office says Bal is the owner of Kelowna's Empire Motors and alleges he sold large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine out of the dealership. Empire Motors appears to have since closed down, with the business' website and social media having been removed.

The Vancouver Sun previously reported that Bal has been associated with people in both the Wolfpack gang alliance and the Hells Angels.

During the Alberta police investigation, Bal was identified as a supplier of a dial-a-dope operation in Lloydminster, Alta. in the spring of 2021. Bal and several associates allegedly made a number of cocaine and methamphetamine sales to an undercover officer in late 2021 and early 2022, according to the ciivl forfeiture suits.

Bal also agreed to launder $25,000 for an undercover officer in 2022, according to the claim.

Last December, 35-year-old Gary Dhami of Kelowna pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine between Feb. 2 and April 6, 2022 in Kelowna and Springbrook Alta. He's scheduled to be sentenced in Vancouver later this month.

Jason Johnson, a 39-year-old man from Springbrook, Alta. was sentenced earlier this year to three and a half years jail for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, the same charge Bal pleaded guilty to.

Seeking nine properties

While Bal had pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and has now been sentenced, the civil forfeiture matters are still ongoing.

One of the suits is seeking the forfeiture of six properties across the Okanagan, including the Empire Motors property, a home and a separate rural property on L&A Rd. in Vernon, two Kelowna condos and a Kelowna townhome, totalling an estimated $6 million.

The other suit is seeking the seizure of three adjacent vacant properties on Lumby's Gallon Avenue that are owned by a numbered company, but the civil forfeiture office claims they actually belong to Bal.

In response to the civil forfeiture suits, Bal has denied “each and every allegation made against him,” specifically denying that he's a member of a criminal organization, trafficked drugs or purchased his properties with funds from illegal activity.

In the most recent filing from late June 2025, Bal's estranged wife says she lives at one of the L&A Road properties and denies having been involved in any criminal activity. She says the property was not purchased with the proceeds of crime.