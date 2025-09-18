Kelowna News

BC Conservative leadership review location in Kelowna moved ahead of Thursday's vote

Photo: Ethan Cairns B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad listens to questions from media during a news conference in Surrey B.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.



The location of the B.C. Conservative Party leadership review vote in Kelowna has been changed.

The vote was initially set for the Coast Capri Hotel but has since been changed to the Fairfield Inn and Suites in the Okanagan Room between 6 and 9 p.m, Thursday.

An internal memo from the B.C. Conservative Party says, "due to a large influx of legitimate members into the Kelowna Riding, we have had to move the voting location to a different venue that can accommodate the increase in member voting."

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has been facing questions about an alleged ballot-stuffing scheme involving more than 2,100 new party members, including two from people who had passed away.

The issue revolves around the new members, who all provided the same email domain and fake phone numbers. The membership fees were all purchased using three credit cards.

Speaking to Castanet on Tuesday, Rustad said an internal review is underway, “our database was breached. People had access to our database — false emails and text messages went out to members and to people claiming to be members of the party to sign people up."

The internal BC Conservative memo says that only legitimate members will be allowed to vote in the leadership review, "to be in good standing, you must hold a valid Conservative Party of BC membership at least 21 days prior to the vote."

A senior source inside the B.C. Conservative Party, who Castanet has agreed not to name because they do not have authority to speak publicly on the issue, indicates there is real internal concern over voter turnout.

"Turnout has been very low, we're talking five or seven votes per riding."

The source says, "we're coming down the straightaway, the votes are all counted on an at-large basis, so all of a sudden, a couple hundred votes in Kelowna could dramatically change the outcome."

"So what everyone's trying to figure out is exactly what's been happening over the course of this vote, because there's clearly been some shenanigans."

The at-large voting wraps up this weekend with voting in Kelowna Thursday; Penticton Friday and Osoyoos Saturday. Final results are expected on Monday.

In a column about the allegations, Rob Shaw suggested the leading theory is that some now former Conservative staffers, alongside the brother of a former premier, raided a former BC Liberal/United membership list to help prop up Rustad's numbers.