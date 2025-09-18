Kelowna News

Barney Bentall to play Kelowna next spring

Photo: Contributed Barney Bentall will play Kelowna next spring.

Canadian music legend Barney Bentall will play Kelowna next spring.

Bentall will play the Mary Irwin Theatre in an intimate solo performance on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

“We’re excited to present this unique concert featuring songs and storytelling by the beloved Barney Bentall, with the addition of stunning visual projections,” said theatre programming director, Andrew Stauffer

“This intimate performance will be unlike any Bentall show our audience has ever seen.”

Bentall has earned numerous accolades over the span of his career. He’s been active since 1979 but is most famous for his work in the 90s with his band Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 25. RCA Theatre Member sales start on Thursday.