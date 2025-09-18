Kelowna News

Truck camper falls onto Highway 97, blocking traffic in Kelowna

Traffic on Hwy 97 now clear

Photo: Contributed Truck camper in the middle of Highway 97 in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m.

Traffic on Harvey Avenue has returned to normal after a truck camper fell onto the middle of the highway Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Traffic on Harvey Avenue is backed up Thursday morning near Spall Road after a truck camper fell onto the middle of the highway.

The photo shows an Okanagan truck camper on the road, blocking northbound traffic.

"Just driving down Highway 97 at Spall and saw this today. Too funny," says the anonymous contributor.

Traffic is backed up to Capri Street as of 10:15 a.m.