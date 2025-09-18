Kelowna News
Truck camper falls onto Highway 97, blocking traffic in Kelowna
Traffic on Hwy 97 now clear
Photo: Contributed
Truck camper in the middle of Highway 97 in Kelowna on Thursday morning.
UPDATE 11:00 a.m.
Traffic on Harvey Avenue has returned to normal after a truck camper fell onto the middle of the highway Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.
Traffic on Harvey Avenue is backed up Thursday morning near Spall Road after a truck camper fell onto the middle of the highway.
The photo shows an Okanagan truck camper on the road, blocking northbound traffic.
"Just driving down Highway 97 at Spall and saw this today. Too funny," says the anonymous contributor.
Traffic is backed up to Capri Street as of 10:15 a.m.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- CPP Invests in CastrolToronto - 9:22 am
- Pause plastic export banOttawa - 9:15 am
- Explosion kills 3 peopleMoscow - 9:10 am
- Snow blankets city streetsKamloops - 8:48 am
- Powerful holiday storm hitsCalifornia - 8:40 am
Real Estate
1651 LYNRICK ROAD #109
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Pablo Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net