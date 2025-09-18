Kelowna News

Kitten with congenital deformity found at Kelowna property overwhelmed with cats

Overwhelmed with kittens

Photo: BC SPCA Guppy was fitted with splits to try to fix his congenital deformity.

A five-week-old kitten is soldiering along despite having his front legs in splints.

Guppy was surrendered to the BC SPCA after he, his mother and six siblings were found on a property in Kelowna, following an animal protection investigation.

“The mother and kittens were found hiding in the garage on the property. The animal protection officer noticed a significant abnormality in the kitten’s legs right away, which required immediate veterinary care,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations.

“After the cats came into the animal centre, the kitten was brought to a veterinary clinic for an examination, where they determined the issue with his legs was a congenital deformity, most likely caused by how he was positioned in the uterus.”

Photo: BC SPCA Guppy at intake

Several other cats on the property will be taken into care. Drever noted that all of the cats are the offspring of the same mother.

“The adult cats have not been spayed or neutered, so the owners have become overwhelmed with litters of kittens. This particular mother has had over 30 kittens,” said Drever.

The rest of the cats are in good health, but Guppy will require ongoing care.

“The veterinary staff conducted a series of X-rays. The kitten’s two front legs have been gently splinted to try to straighten them,” explained Shannon Paille, manager of the Kelowna animal centre. “We are doing everything possible to help this kitten, but the long-term prognosis is still unknown. Our hope is the splints will work, but we won’t know until he has another examination at the vet clinic.”

Drever points out that uncontrolled and unintentional breeding has become one of the top reasons animals are surrendered to the BC SPCA.

“The owner is not breeding cats to sell, but simply because the adult cats have not been spayed or neutered, they are producing unwanted litters. It has become a significant issue,” she said.

“It’s important for those welcoming a new cat to their home to know that cats can reach sexual maturity as early as four months of age.”

The SPCA said that because the kittens are only five weeks old, they will need to grow more before they are ready for adoption. The mother cat, Coral, will also be available for adoption at the same time.