Kelowna's wood acoustic panel manufacturer Geometrik bought by American multinational

Photo: Cindy White The Geometrik Kelowna manufacturing plant at 1449 Velocity St.

A Kelowna company that designs and builds wood acoustical ceiling and wall systems has been bought out by a U.S.multinational firm.

Armstrong World Industries, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, announced it has acquired Geometrik Manufacturing Inc.. Geometrik operates out of a facility at 1449 Velocity St., across from Kelowna International Airport, making wood acoustical ceiling and wall systems from multiple wood species, including Western Hemlock.

The Kelowna company was founded in 2007 by Vladimir and Nataliya Bolshakov. Its products have been used in noteworthy projects, including at the UBC Okanagan Management and Engineering Building.

“We are excited to welcome Geometrik to the Armstrong family and to significantly expand our wood manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio in Canada and the U.S with sought-after wood species like Western Hemlock,” said AWI CEO and president, Vic Grizzle.

“We know designers and architects are drawn to the warmth of wood looks and biophilic design as demand for our products in this category has continued to grow. By combining the creative designs and manufacturing capabilities of Geometrik with Armstrong’s existing wood capabilities and best-in-class service platform, we expect to accelerate our growth in this rapidly expanding category and deliver more of these innovative, inspiring solutions to customers across North America.”

Vladimir Boshakov said he is excited to join forces with Armstrong to grow Geometrik’s position in Canada and the U.S.

“With our shared focus on creativity and innovation, we look forward to bringing inspiring solutions to more customers,” he said.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) designs and manufactures interior and exterior architectural applications, including ceilings, specialty walls, and exterior metal solutions. With $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024, AWI has approximately 3,700 employees and a manufacturing network of 21 facilities.