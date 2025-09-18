Okanagan, Kamloops sees temperature records topple
Heat records broken
Summer’s grip has yet to loosen, and more temperature records are being broken along the way.
Environment Canada said a strong ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably high temperatures to the province Wednesday, and 10 records were broken.
The balmiest location in B.C., and all of Canada, was Kamloops, where the daytime high hit 34.1 C, breaking a record of 32.2 C set in 1937.
Summerland was similarly steamy, and it also saw a 1937 record fall when the mercury reached 31.8 C. The previous record was 28.9 C.
Kelowna also saw a daytime high of 31.5 C, breaking a record of 29.8 C reached in 1981.
Penticton was 31 C Wednesday, breaking a record of 30 C set in 1930. It was the oldest of all the records broken on Wednesday.
Vernon set a record when the temperature reached 31.3 C, breaking a record of 29 C set in 1981.
Salmon Arm also broke a record when the temperature reached 29.5 C, breaking a record of 29.4 C set in 1937.
The coldest place recorded in B.C. on Wednesday was Yoho National Park, where temperatures dipped to 2 C.
While it’s been a hot week in the Southern Interior, the days are expected to take an autumnal turn by Sunday with temperatures hovering in the low 20s and rain forecast for some areas.
Other temperature records broken Wednesday include:
- Blue River had new record of 30.3 C, old record of 28.0 C set in 1981
- Ashcroft tied record of 32.5 C set in 1981
- Clearwater made new record of 32.1 C, broke old record of 30 C set in 1967
- Qualicum Beach made new record of 25 C, broke old record of 24.4 C set in 2012
