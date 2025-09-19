Kelowna News

Seniors For Climate plans sit-in at Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Photo: Contributed Kelowna City Hall

A group of dedicated seniors will be holding a sit-in outside Kelowna City Hall on Saturday.

They are part of a cross-Canada mobilization by Seniors For Climate and other groups that are planning coordinated actions in over 60 cities.

Titled Draw The Line, the actions are aimed at putting pressure on Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of his fall budget.

The groups are demanding the federal government “prioritize our communities over billionaires”.

Thousands are expected to take part in rallies, strikes, marches and gatherings organized by labour unions, Indigenous groups, climate activists, seniors, peace advocates and migrant justice organizations.

A poster for Draw The Line in Kelowna says they are demanding politicians “stop blaming migrants, refuse ongoing colonization, uphold Indigenous rights globally, end the war machine, end the era of fossil fuels, stand up for justice and peace and protect Mother Earth.”

The Kelowna sit-in is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday outside city hall at 1435 Water Street.