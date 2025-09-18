Kelowna News

Man jailed for deliberately hitting man with SUV, crashing into Kelowna business

Porsche used as a weapon

Photo: Contributed Nigel Holubitsky crashed his Porsche Cayenne through a business on Enterprise Way in April 2022.

A Kelowna man who intentionally hit a man with his Porsche SUV, smashing him through the large front window of a business, was taken into custody Wednesday following his sentencing.

Nigel Holubitsky, 44, was convicted earlier this year of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and and mischief under $5,000 stemming from an April 20, 2022 incident near Kelowna's Enterprise Way that injured a person and caused extensive damage.

The conviction came after a trial in which the victim, Austin Peterson, refused to participate in. Peterson also did not participate in the police investigation.

In delivering a sentence of 21 months in jail followed by two years of probation, Judge Cathaline Heinrichs laid out the circumstances of the crash.

Holubitsky and his girlfriend were having an argument in the parking lot of a Kelowna convenience store in the early morning hours of April 20, when the woman chose to leave the area in a taxi, Heinrichs said.

Holubitsky followed her in his Porsche Cayenne to a residential building on Enterprise Way near Spall Road.

Peterson and another man came out of the building to help the woman pay her cab fare.

“Shortly after some eye contact and gestures between Mr. Holubitsky and Mr. Peterson, Mr. Holubitsky accelerated the Porsche in the direction of Mr. Peterson, turning to centre on Mr. Peterson and ultimately making contact with him and pushing him through the glass window on the lower floor of the building,” Judge Heinrichs said.

Peterson was able to walk back into the building, along with the two others, although surveillance video showed Peterson appeared to be limping and bleeding from his legs.

Police later followed a trail of blood to a second-floor apartment, but Judge Heinrichs said Peterson refused to cooperate with police. As a result, she had no evidence about the extent of the injuries caused.

Holubitsky fled the scene of the crash on foot through a nearby wooded area. He later lied to police when officers showed up at his door, telling them he hadn't seen his Porsche SUV for several days.

“He suggests that he messed up and should have taken responsibility earlier, but was scared. I can accept that,” Judge Heinrichs said. “But this realization does not mitigate his moral responsibility.”

Business forced to close

Holubitsky crashed his Porsche through the front of Code Ninjas, a business where children could learn to code. The owner of the business told the court that the crash caused $67,000 in damage, and the business was out an estimated $32,000 in lost revenue.

It took about a year to establish the business at a new location, but the owner said they weren't able to keep the business going, and its since closed.

While Judge Heinrichs noted that Holubitsky has expressed some remorse for the impact his actions had on the business, he didn't show the same remorse for Peterson.

“In contrast, Mr. Holubitsky commented that since this event, Mr. Peterson had become a pain in his life by banging on his door at all hours of the night,” Judge Heinrichs said.

“Here Mr. Holubitsky had an opportunity to express some remorse for the injuries he caused to Mr. Peterson and the potential risk to Mr. Peterson's life, but instead chose to put Mr. Peterson in a bad light.”

Holubitsky claimed at trial that he didn't know Peterson, but Judge Heinrichs appeared skeptical about this.

“Mr. Holubitsky says that Mr. Peterson has been banging on his door, so Mr. Peterson must know where Mr. Holubitsky lives. This would be unusual behaviour between strangers,” she said.

She also questioned one character reference letter a friend had written for Holubitsky, in which the man said: “I have witnessed the positive impact he has had on Austin, guiding and encouraging him to follow a healthier, more constructive path.” It's not clear if the Austin referenced in the letter is the Austin Peterson that was the victim in this case.

'Intended to intimidate'

Judge Heinrichs noted that both Holubitsky and Peterson were lucky Peterson wasn't killed in the crash.

“Mr. Holubitsky essentially used his vehicle as a weapon to cause injury to Mr. Peterson ... the acceleration and targeting of Mr. Peterson were intentional,” she said.

Judge Heinrichs also noted it was an aggravating factor that the incident appears to have occurred in the context of an intimate partner dispute.

“Mr. Holubitsky's actions are, in my view, clearly intended to intimidate [his girlfriend] and everyone involved with her,” Judge Heinrichs said.

While Holubitsky's defence counsel had sought a conditional sentence order, which would have been served in the community under house arrest conditions, Judge Heinrichs imposed the 21-month jail sentence.

Holubitsky has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2008, with seven prior convictions for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one conviction of possession of a restricted firearm. The incident at Code Ninjas occurred less than two years after he completed his most recent four year jail sentence.

He also has an outstanding charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking that remains before the courts.