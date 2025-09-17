Kelowna News

Kelowna faces challenges, but the future is bright, says mayor

Dyas: state of the city strong

Photo: Wayne Moore Mayor Tom Dyas delivered his state of the city address Wednesday

In a word - strong.

That’s how Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas described the city during his annual state of the city address before a packed house of about 370 at the Coast Capri Wednesday afternoon.

The annual address, which typically takes place in the spring, was pushed back several months while Dyas recovered from a "a vertebral artery dissection in his neck.”

“Strong,” Dyas said when asked about the state of the city. “We have heard the concerns that the community have around crime and safety, around transportation, around housing and around creating an environment not only good for this generation but generations to come in the future.

“The tools we are using, our financial tools, our ability to deliver those items as quickly and efficiently as possible are all coordinated and structured around answering those concerns of the community.”

Dyas touched on progress made on council’s six main priorities, crime and safety, affordable housing, homelessness, agriculture and environment, transportation and economic development.

“These priorities guide every decision we make and every dollar we invest,” said Dyas.

“This council has reviewed them every six months to ensure they are still what matters most to the people of Kelowna.

“Along with our priorities comes the need for transparency, accountability and responsible budgeting because Kelowna’s current and future prosperity depends upon how wisely we invest your tax dollars today.”

Dyas touched on the accomplishments within each of the six priorities over the past 12 months and the challenges that lie ahead, chief among those, inflation and the cost of waiting to construct much needed infrastructure for a city growing at the rate Kelowna is.

The mayor also touched on the importance of major events the city has hosted in the past six months, and will in the coming year.

The Montana’s Brier and CCMA’s were held this year and the Memorial Cup and BC Summer Games take place in 2026.

Those events collectively are expected to bring $100 million in both direct and indirect spending to the city.

He also hinted at the potential for the Juno Awards to come to the city.

The president and CEO of the Junos is Kelowna native Allan Reid, son of famed sculptor R. Dow Reid.

He was in Kelowna this past week for the Canadian Country Music Awards.

“He was here and we had some very, very enlightening, good conversations,” said Dyas.

“I believe that with the community that we have available here, as the word gets out more and more through the different industries, anything is possible.”

He teased at a major announcement coming in the next few weeks.

He was also non committal when asked by a member of the audience if he would run for re-election in 2026.

“Next question.”

Dyas concluded the city has made some real progress over the past few years but cautioned the work ahead remains urgent.

“Kelowna’s story is still being written. The question is not will we grow, it is how we will grow.

“That answer does not come from city hall alone, but it comes from the conversations that residents have, it comes from the ideas we hear from businesses and it comes from the partnerships we build across our community and with other levels of government.”

Together, he said, we can build a safer, stronger and more prosperous Kelowna.