Kelowna News

Okanagan educators and Elders help reimagine the K–12 education curriculum

Adding Indigenous ideas

Photo: Contributed Participants in the co-curricular project gather along Okanagan Lake at Bertram Park to set an intention and reflect on their shared learning.

A unique program designed to reimagine the K-12 education curriculum from an Indigenous perspective is now complete after five years of effort.

The five-year project combined the participation of educators, researchers and community partners in the Okanagan as they looked at how curriculum is developed and taught.

The project was recently published in LEARNing Landscapes and is entitled Co-Curricular-Making: Honouring Indigenous Connections to Land, Culture and the Relational Self, involved more than 240 current and future educators.

The curriculum was also created with the guidance of Indigenous Elders, Knowledge Keepers and community partners. Participants were encouraged to see curriculum not as a fixed guide but as a shared, evolving process.

“This project shows that when teachers and students work together to reimagine curriculum, education becomes a powerful space for reconciliation. It is not just about adding new content, but about reshaping how we teach and learn so classrooms reflect the land, the cultures we live alongside and the relationships that connect us,” says Dr. Macintyre Latta.

Latta says participants learned to move away from colonial teaching practices.

The project included a range of so-called unlearning activities. In one Grade 6 classroom, students reimagined the 19th-century work song Drill Ye Tarriers and explored its historical and cultural context in relation to Canada’s railway construction.

“Students used art, dance, drama, music and poetry to explore different perspectives, including how Indigenous communities were affected. The activity opened space for deeper questions, critical thinking and a better understanding of how history is shared and remembered,” Latta says.

The project is described as a way to re-examine how curriculum can be taught using Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

Latta says one of the key outcomes was helping both educators and students shift away from looking for right and wrong answers, and instead view uncertainty and questions as opportunities to grow and support wellbeing.

“It also showed how important educators are in shaping this vision, using critical and creative thinking to engage students with the world around them,” says Latta.