Okanagan Spirits Laird of Fintry whisky lottery returning

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is gearing up for its annual Laird of Fintry whisky lottery, following a double gold medal win at the 2025 World Spirits Awards in Germany.

The international recognition has sparked high demand for Canada’s most awarded single malt whisky.

“This isn’t just a bottle of whisky—it’s a piece of Canadian history,” said Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits.

Crafted from 100% B.C.-grown barley and aged in custom white oak casks before a final finish in Quails’ Gate French Oak barrels, the Laird of Fintry boasts rich layers of toasted oak, vanilla, plum, and spice.

Its limited heritage edition bottle, inspired by a rare 1924 find, further elevates its collectability.

Entry to the lottery is free, and winners get the chance to buy a bottle of this limited-release whisky. There will be four draws between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, with winners notified by email.

Proceeds help support the Friends of Fintry Society and preserve historic Fintry Manor in Fintry Provincial Park.

Enter at: okanaganspirits.com/lairdlottery