Local landmarks to light up, shine the way for fundraiser

Photo: Contributed The Sails will shine a red over for the United Way.

The United Way BC's Southern Interior team will officially launch their fall fundraising campaign Thursday morning, which will generate funds that will help support people at risk across the region.

The first event is the United Way BC Day Kick-off Breakfast presented by Pushor Mitchell at the Laurel Packinghouse, Sept. 18 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at uwbc.ca/breakfast

Local landmarks will also reflect the campaign kick-off.

Both The Sails and the Visitors Centre in Kelowna and the Victoria Street Bridge in Trail will join communities across the province as they light up in red to celebrate the official launch of the annual fall fundraising campaign on United Way BC Day.

Finally, the City of Kelowna has officially declared Sept. 18 United Way BC Day. United Way B.C.’s annual workplace campaign provides critical revenue generation and involves the participation of over 400 organizations.

Last year, local partners and donors helped the United Way BC make a difference to thousands.

Among other things, funds raised throughout the year have been used to serve 226,025 meals and 49,700 hampers delivered to local people facing food insecurity.

The United Way also funds 15 local organizations through their Food Infrastructure Grants and provides vital after-school support for kids facing barriers in Peachland, Trail, and Lumby.

Seniors gain support through their Better at Home, Social Prescribing, Social Meals, Aging in Motion and Volunteer Co-ordination.