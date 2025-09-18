Kelowna News

Book features Kelowna authors' essays on heartbreak and healing

Post partum in focus

A new book about postpartum depression is set to hit shelves in a few weeks, and three authors from the Okanagan are sharing their "vulnerable and real and courageous" insights.

Hilary Thorpe, Danielle Walker, and Michele Rule are among the 26 contributors to Beyond Blue: Stories of Heartbreak, Healing and Hope. The book will be released Oct. 3 with a launch set for Vancouver on Oct. 18.

The book's creators are Oga Nwobosi and Christina Myers. They met in a postpartum support group 18 years ago after the births of their first children. Years later they discovered they’d both been dreaming about the same thing: creating a book about their own and others’ experiences.

They pitched the idea to B.C. publisher Caitlin Press and sent out a submission call for writers from across the country, Myers said.

The title, Myers said in a media release, reflects the reality that most women experience some version of what’s known as the “baby blues”––a period of fluctuating moods after the birth of a child—but for others, the symptoms don’t ease and can dramatically worsen.

“We know it’s not unusual to feel some sadness, to be emotional, to cry, as part of a ‘normal’ variation of experiences in those first few days or weeks,” Myers said.

“The term ‘baby blues’ is even kind of cute and light-hearted. But for some of us, it goes way beyond that both in the depth of the experience and time it persists.”

Nwobosi said there is still a lot of shame and secrecy around the issue for many people.

“It took me almost two decades to be able to talk openly about it with people outside the support group,” she said. “I want new mothers to know they’re not alone.”

The book offers the views of 26 mothers who have gone through various versions of what every mother is going through and that it’s OK to talk about it.

“There were many days I cried while reading and re-reading these stories. But that’s what makes them powerful and important," Myers said.

"They’re vulnerable and real and courageous. The contributors were brave to share these experiences."

They are hoping to host readings in the Okanagan region in the coming months to highlight the local authors.

Beyond Blue: Stories of Heartbreak, Healing and Hope is available for pre-order now from independent bookstores like Mosaic Books, at major book retailers like Indigo/Chapters, and online through Amazon.